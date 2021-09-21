Oldest and only parlour car of Romanian mocanita - exhibited in Small Square in Sibiu

The oldest and only parlour car of the narrow gauge steam train, Mocanita, in Romania can be visited until Sunday in the Small Square in Sibiu.

The car parked in the Small Square marks the European Mobility Week and the European Year of Rail, being the oldest and the only parlour car in the country, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.

It was brought to the center of Sibiu within the City of Artists project, at the initiative of the Association for the beautification of the city of Sibiu (AIOS).The As 24 parlour car was built in Switzerland in 1880 to run the Waldenburgerbahn railway near Basel. It was refurbished in 1980, on the occasion of the centenary of the railway line, and then it was used sporadically until the closure of the line, in 2018. By the care of the Ostgleis Foundation, it was donated in 2019 to the Association 'Friends of Mocanita', for Hartibaciului Valley where it is being used on the Hosman - Cornate section for special events, the cited source states.The train wagon was brought to Sibiu on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, within the the City of Artists project, an art exhibition under the signature of the artist Stefan Radu Cretu being set up inside it.''The exhibition, suggestively called 'Bug-Buggy-Boghiu' [e.n. - Bug-Buggy-Bogie], is a project derived from the idea of mobility and its exemplification through locomotion and a play on words with meanings derived from the noun bug. During the exhibition, the wagon is part of the evolution of the food chain, of artificial mobility. It is presented, paradoxically, as a static museum, and the burden of mobility is taken over and simulated by a few bugs. Which in turn are the inspiration source, at least in terms of the name, of the triangle: bug-buggy-boghiu,", show the initiators of the initiative. AGERPRES