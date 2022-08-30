One man, two women from Syria, found at border with Bulgarian documents

A 36-year-old man and two women aged 18 and 24, respectively, from Syria, were found by the Giurgiu border police while trying to enter Romania illegally, through PTF Giurgiu, with Bulgarian identity documents.

"On the night of Monday to Tuesday, at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, a man drove a Mercedes car, and there were two women as passengers in the car. All three they identified themselves with identity documents issued by the authorities in Bulgaria, but, from the analysis of the travel documents, the border police found that the persons are not the same as those in the photos of the identity cards presented," reads a press release from ITPF Giurgiu on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Following the checks, it was established that both the 36-year-old man and the two 18- and 24-year-old women are Syrian citizens.

The border policemen proceeded to interrupt the travel of the persons in question, and according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol regarding the joint control at the state border crossing, they were taken over by the Bulgarian authorities in order to continue the investigations and arrange the necessary legal measures.