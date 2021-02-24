 
     
Online schooling is for special situations, very short periods of time (Deputy PM Kelemen)

kelemen hunor

Online schooling cannot be a long-term solution, but it is only for certain special situations and for very short periods, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor told private television Realitatea Plus on Tuesday night, according to AGREPRES.

"There are hard-to-reach areas in the whole country, technologically. (...) From this point of view, I believe that at the moment the vast majority of localities are covered with signal, but that is not the problem. The problem is not the signal, the problem is the content. The problem is that certain age groups cannot be maintained in the online school and I have campaigned for this. In primary school, there's no way to do classes online permanently. The child needs to be taken to school," Kelemen Hunor said.

He added that online schooling is not a solution, because students cannot learn to write, do mathematics or understand texts in this way, something that leads to the increase not only of school dropout, but also of functional illiteracy.

"That's why online school is not a solution. Online school is for certain special situations and for certain very short periods of time. (...) Education has to remain a national priority and we have to increase the money allocated from the budget for education every year, but let's not leave the impression that if you have a laptop, you have a tablet and you have internet coverage, then you have solved the problem of learning," Kelemen Hunor stressed.

