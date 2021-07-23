ONRC: Almost 3,100 companies, legal persons enter insolvency in first half of the year

The number of companies and legal persons (PFA) that entered into insolvency increased by over 30pct in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, with 3,076 insolvencies having been registered, according to data published on the website of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

Most insolvent companies and PFAs were registered in Bucharest, respectively 604, up 42.79pct compared to the period January-June 2020.

The next places in the insolvency hierarchy are Cluj counties - with 266 insolvencies (plus 9.37pct) and Bihor - 244 (plus 6.16pct).The least insolvencies were registered in Harghita (8), Vaslui (12) and Tulcea (13) counties.By fields of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 932 (plus 37.87pct), in constructions - 509 (plus 36.83pct) and in the processing industry - 384 (29.29pct).In June 2021, 556 insolvencies were recorded, most of them in the Capital City (101) and in the counties of Cluj (51) and Iasi (35).