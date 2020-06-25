ONRC: Insolvencies down 37.94 pct over Jan - May

Insolvencies of trading companies and self-employed persons over January - May 2020 were 37.94 percent down from the same period of the year before, at 1,636, shows data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most insolvencies - 211, down 54.91 pct compared to January - May 2019, followed by Bihor County with 154 insolvencies (-27.01 pct), Timis with 107 (-18.94 pct), and Constanta with 102 (-30.61 pct) .

By business activity, the largest number of insolvencies during the reporting period was in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, specifically 456 (-43.56 pct); constructions - 262 (-33.67 pct) and in the manufacturing industry -213 (-33.02 pct).

A number of 244 insolvencies were recorded this May, most of them in Bucharest - 68, and in the counties of Cluj - 25, Timis - 20, and Constanta - 18.