ONRC: Number of companies deregistered up 43 pct in first four months of 2021

The number of deregistered companies nationwide increased by 43.46 pct in the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period of last year, to 21,776 deregistrations, according to statistics from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - 3,434 (plus 64.38 pct compared to January-April 2020) and in the counties of Timis - 1,013 (plus 62.18 pct), Constanta - 951 (plus 33.19 pct) and Cluj - 942 (plus 38.53 pct).

On the other hand, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Teleorman - 169 (up 5.63 pct compared to the first four months of last year), Ialomita - 178 (plus 52.14 pct) and Calarasi - 199 (plus 48.51 pct).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were in the counties of Alba (plus 91.29%), Dambovita (plus 84.59 pct) and Vrancea (plus 83.54 pct). In the period analyzed there were no noted decreases in what regards the number of deregistered companies.

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 5,998 (plus 47.44 pct compared to January-April 2020), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 2,003 (plus 60.11 pct) and construction - 1,967 (plus 41.21 pct).

In April 2021, 5,707 deregistrations of companies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (916) and in the counties of Timis (290), Cluj (247) and Constanta (245).

