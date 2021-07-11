ONRC: Number of deregistered companies, up 50% five months into 2021

The number of companies deregistered nationwide increased by 49.84% in the first five months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, to 27,126 deregistrations, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC ).

Most deregistered companies were in Bucharest - 4,223 (plus 65.54% compared to January-May 2020) and in the counties of Timis - 1,273 (plus 70.87%), Constanta - 1,169 (plus 38.67%) and Cluj - 1,163 (plus 42.18%).

On the other hand, the least deregistrations were recorded in Ialomita - 210 (up 65.35% compared to the first five months of last year), Teleorman - 212 (plus 8.16%) and Calarasi - 232 (plus 54.67%).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were registered in the counties of Covasna (plus 96.32%), Alba (plus 96.02%) and Dambovita (plus 93.51). During the analysed period there were no decreases in terms of the number of deregistered companies.

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 7,448 (plus 56.04% compared to January-May 2020), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 2,466 (plus 70.19%) and constructions - 2,463 (plus 48.82%).

In May 2021, 5,350 companies were deregistered, most of them in Bucharest (789) and in the counties of Timis (260), Cluj (221) and Constanta (218), reports agerpres.