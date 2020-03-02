ONRC: Number of individuls and legal entities registered in January 2020 down 37.29pct

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons decreased in January 2020 by 37.39 per cent, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 9,792, of which 6,897 (70.4 per cent) registered as SRLs, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most registrations were registered in Bucharest, 1,596, respectively (plus 14.24 per cent, compared to January 2019), and in the counties of Cluj - 489 (minus 7.03 per cent), Iasi - 479 (minus 29.46 per cent) and Ilfov - 458 (plus 10.36 per cent). At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in Ialomita - 76 (minus 58.01 per cent), Caras-Severin - 80 (minus 45.21 per cent) and Mehedinti - 89 (minus 52.91 per cent).

Increases in the number of registrations of natural and legal persons were registered only in Bucharest (plus 14.24%) and Ilfov county (plus 10.36%), while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud (minus 59.17 per cent), Salaj (minus 58.82 per cent) and Ialomita (minus 58.01 per cent).

The areas with most registrations were wholesale and retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 2,209 (minus 22.55 per cent), constructions - 1,234 (minus 29.20 per cent) and transport and storage - 1,058 (plus 4.44 per cent). AGERPRES (