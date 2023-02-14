Operational group for monitoring emergency intervention system, at Internal Affairs Ministry after Oltenia earthquake

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca ordered the activation of an operative group to monitor the emergency intervention system, within the coordination center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), following the earthquake that occurred on Tuesday in the southwestern Oltenia area, the government informs in a press release.

"Prime minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca had a telephone discussion with the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Dr. Raed Arafat, regarding the earthquake produced today in the Oltenia region. The prime minister requested the immediate organization of activities necessary to manage the situation and for the coordination of support actions. Following consultations with the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, at the level of the MAI, an operative group was activated to monitor the emergency intervention system, within the coordination center of the ministry," the press release states.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred on Tuesday, at 3:16 p.m. local time, in Oltenia, Gorj county, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP) on Facebook.AGERPRES