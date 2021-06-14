Orban calls out disinformation campaign led by PSD: PNRR not rejected by EC, being adapted

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Monday accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of a "disinformation campaign" over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), stressing that the document was not rejected by the European Commission, but "it is being publicly analyzed and continuously adapted and improved", agerpres reports.

"I would like to repeat very clearly to eliminate any mistake of public perception due to the disinformation campaign carried out by PSD. Not only has the PNRR not been rejected, but it is being publicly analyzed and continuously adapted and improved, so as to correspond to the requirements established at the level of the European Commission. The Government is involved in these negotiations (...) with the European Commission and will make all such corrections, improvements, amendments that are requested, so that the PNRR is approved at EU level," said Ludovic Orban, after the meeting of the PNL leadership.

He added that there are also views that belong to our country that need to be taken into account."Of course, we also have certain points of view that we express and that we believe should be taken into account," Orban said.