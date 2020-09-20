Orban: Counties of Moldova, to benefit from Government investments; three motorways in the region

The counties of Moldova will benefit from Government investments in the next 10 years, Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, on an electoral visit to Neamt County.

He stressed that Moldova's "big" problem is that it has been "bypassed" by large investments.

"A company that invests in a locality needs simple things: access to water, sewerage, gas, electricity and transport routes. These are precisely the things that must be accomplished for Moldova to be able to ensure Moldova's connection to the entire European transport infrastructure and we need to ensure for each locality these minimum elements of civilization: water, sewerage, gas, electricity, asphalt so that we can attract investments. Moldova will clearly be the beneficiary of the investments of the Government I lead, in the next 10 years," said Ludovic Orban.

The PNL leader added that three motorways will be built in the region, two of which will cross Neamt County.

"Moldova does not have any motorways today. I hope that Moldova will have, at the end of the 10 years or even in 8 years, three motorways: the motorway on pan-European Corridor 9 Bucharest - Siret, the Union Motorway Targu Mures - Targu Neamt - Iasi - Ungheni and Bacau-Brasov Motorway. These are not stories, but investment objectives for which we currently have a 75% financing guarantee and we will find money to ensure their full financing. Neamt County will be crossed by two motorways: the one on the north - south axis, but also the Union Motorway. These are fundamental investment objectives that will guarantee all the development opportunities here and will guarantee that investments will cross the Carpathians," he affirmed.

The president of PNL Neamt, Mugur Cozmanciuc, the Liberal candidate for the position of president of the County Council, maintained that the September 27 elections will seal the "end of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] era".

"These elections are the ones in which Neamt County will choose the path to change. On [September] 27 we seal the end of the PSD era, of a baron who leads this county, Ionel Arsene, who did nothing but condemn the county to underdevelopment. We desire well-being for every community, every household and respect, that we have for you," said Cozmanciuc.