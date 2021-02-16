Orban: Economy has responded well to Liberal economic programme adopted last year

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban states that "the economy responded well to the Liberal economic program adopted last year", stressing that the data for the last quarter place Romania's economy "among the highest performing" in the European Union, according to AGERPRES.

"In the last quarter, Romania's economy grew by 5.3 percent compared to the previous quarter, the highest economic growth in the European Union. In August, after the release of data on economic developments in the second quarter, which showed a decrease of 12.3 percent, we stated that the Romanian economy will have one of the lowest economic contractions at the end of the year, of 3.8 percent. Even as the European Commission was anticipating an economic decrease of 6 percent for 2020, data from the National Institute of Statistics confirms the forecast of the Government I led and it estimates a year-end economic contraction of 3.9 percent," Orban wrote on Tuesday in a post on his Facebook page.

He adds that the data for the last quarter also places Romania's economy "among the highest performing" economies in the European Union, while other major European economies have continued to record "significant economic declines."

"The comparison with the last quarter of 2019 shows an economic contraction in Spain by 9.1 percent, in Austria by 7.8 percent, in Italy by 6.6 percent, in France by 5 percent, in Germany by 3.9 percent while Romania's economy only shrank 1.5 percent," explains Orban.

The PNL leader also appreciates that the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan adopted and implemented last year, which meant the largest support package for the economy, amounting to almost 7 percent of GDP, produced "the expected results".

"We have reduced the economic decline caused by the global crisis and created the conditions for the recovery of the Romanian economy, which grew by 5.3 percent in the last quarter. When the Government is a partner for the business environment, the economy responds positively and has confidence in Romania's development prospects," Orban also states.