Orban: In PM's, my opinion MoT budget revision requests are exaggerated

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that, in his opinion and that of Prime Minister Florin Citu, the Ministry of Transport's requests for budget revision are "exaggerated," out of step with real needs.

"Regarding the Ministry of Transport, the opinion of both the prime minister and my opinion is that the requests are exaggerated and do not comply with the real needs and especially with the budget implementation for the first seven months of the year," Orban said at the end of a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

He added that the Ministry of Transport will get an increase in budget allocations by over 350 million lei.

"We consider this increase to be a sufficient increase taking into account the budget implementation and the stage of various investment projects. A very serious analysis must be made on the pace of development for investment projects, on the pace of projects to be carried out because there are a lot of investment projects that are included on the list of investment projects that have zero expenses and we have to see very clearly what is happening. (...) Regarding the European funds, let us remember that the Ministry of Transport benefits from the most generous allocation, but so far money has been absorbed especially on applications submitted in the previous year, less on applications submitted after January 1. From the analysis we have made, this is sufficient increase," said Orban.