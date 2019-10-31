Orban: PNL can win elections in first round, far ahead of second place

The National Liberal Party (PNL) can win the presidential election in the first round, far ahead of the second placed candidate, stated, on Thursday, in Targoviste, the chairman of the PNL, Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban.

"We have a campaign to win. The battle in 2014 was an extremely hard battle, we fought with the postmen who were delivering leaflets with the lie that Iohannis is cutting pensions, we fought with station heads who weren't letting us campaign and were threatening Romanians, we fought with all the deconcentrated services, we fought, practically, with the entire state apparatus and all the mayors that were preventing us from fulfilling our campaign. With all that, in 2014, Klaus Iohannis won the elections and won them outright in the second round. I ask you that in 2019 we win the elections in the first round, we can, without issue, win the elections in the first round with a percentage nobody expects. I guarantee you that we have this capacity to win them and even far ahead of the second placed candidate, both due to the fact that President Iohannis is the sole candidate for the Presidency that has the necessary stature, the necessary experience and the capacity to transform Romania for the better, and also thanks to the extraordinary organization of the PNL here which I'm convinced will fight heartily to win the election in every locality," stated Ludovic Orban.

The PNL chairman is in Targoviste with Klaus Iohannis, the candidate supported by the Liberal Party for the presidential election, and many other party leaders.