Orban: State of emergency not necessary if number of novel coronavirus infections does not increase

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday at the Ministry of Health that a state of emergency would not be necessary if the number of new coronavirus infections did not increase, according to AGERPRES.

Asked about the possibility of establishing a state of emergency after the parliamentary elections, the prime minister replied: "As long as things remain under control, as long as the number of infections does not increase, such a measure will not be necessary. You know very well that we have made it very clear that we do not want to impose restrictive measures."

The prime minister said that one has reached the point of imposing certain measures to protect the health of the population.

"We have reached the point of imposing measures in which, in fact, we want to protect health, following the level of infection, the rate of spread of the virus, in order to protect people's health. (...) It depends on each of us to take care of us and others to return to normalcy sooner," Orban said.

According to the prime minister, "it is not certain" whether the number of infections has stabilized "on a plateau".

Asked about the information that some town halls would consider organizing Christmas fairs, Ludovic Orban replied: "It can only be organized if the conditions of the legal regulations are met. I don't know why they are preparing, because we have some regulations that are very clearly established".