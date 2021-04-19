Orban: When a minister attacks the PM that means he/she no longer wants to be part of Government

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday that the moment a minister attacks his/her Prime Minister that means that he/she no longer wants to be part of that Government, highlighting that governmental solidarity needs to manifest itself even if it is a coalition Government.

"It is in the functioning logic in all democracies worldwide. There is no Minister that attacks the Prime Minister or a coalition colleague. Governmental solidarity, the Government represents a team, even if it is a coalition Government. The moment a minister attacks a government colleague, moreso being the Prime Minister, that means that he/she no longer wants to be part of the Government. From my point of view matters are very clear. It is unnatural, deeply damaging for the functioning of a fundamental institution of the Romanian state, such as the Government, to be allowed to one or another to make statements against the PM. The statements against the PM, even when there is no reason, because most of the time there is no reason, are the work of the Opposition. They cannot make statements, those who are part of the governing coalition and especially those who are part o the governing team," Ludovic Orban said, in Parliament, after the PNL's leadership meeting, when asked about what measures are being taken for ministers who attacked the PM after revoking Vlad Voiculescu, namely the Transport Minister, Catalin Drula, who called the PM "a political zombie".

The liberal leader highlighted that a Minister that attacks his PM cannot collaborate with the latter.