Order: The boards of directors of pre-university education units issue decision on how to resume courses

The boards of directors of pre-university education units issue the decision on how to resume courses, informing the county school inspectorates / Bucharest Municipality School Inspectorate (ISMB), provides for the joint order of the interim ministers of Education and Health.

According to the document, the transition from the online scenario to the scenario with physical presence is made by the decision of the boards of directors of pre-university education units, informing the county school inspectorates / ISMB, in case of reaching the percentage of 60% vaccination rate, this decision will bemade by reporting to every Friday, according to the situation regarding the vaccinated staff, published and updated weekly on the website of the county school inspectorate / ISMB.

The order stipulates that starting with November 8, 2021, the resumption of the courses with physical presence is carried out for all the pre-university education units in which a minimum percentage of 60% of the staff is vaccinated.

"Starting with November 8, 2021, the resumption of courses is done online for all pre-university education units in which less than 60% of the staff is vaccinated," the order reads.