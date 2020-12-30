Ordinance on phased increase in state allowances for children - amended, passed

The Senate adopted, on Wednesday, in plenary sitting, with amendments, the Emergency Ordinance 123/2020 aiming at the phased increase in state allowances for children, as a result of the re-examination requested by President Klaus Iohannis.

There were 75 votes "for" and 56 "against".

The legal and labor committees of the Senate granted, on Wednesday, an admission report to the request for re-examination of President Klaus Iohannis for the re-examination of the Law rejecting Emergency Ordinance 123/2020 and proposed to the plenum a law for the admission of the Ordinance.

The ordinance refers to paragraph 3, art. 3 that "starting with August 1, 2020, the amount of the state allowance will be increased by 20 percentage points, applied to the amount resulting from the difference between the amount provided in paragraph (1) and the amount previously granted in July 2020".

On November 13, President Klaus Iohannis asked Parliament to reconsider the law rejecting the ordinance. In the request for re-examination, the head of state states that, by this ordinance, the Government established a gradual application of the increase in allowances imposed by Parliament by Law 14/2020 on the approval of Emergency Ordinance 9/2019, identifying the resources needed to grant an increase from August 1, 2020 of 20% of the expected increase, an amount that can be covered by the financial effort of the state in the current context.

The request for re-examination of the ordinance will be debated and voted by the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body.