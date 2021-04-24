Marii favoriți la premiile Oscar 2021: Filmul românesc 'Colectiv' este nominalizat pentru cel mai bun documentar și cel mai bun film străin

Premiile Oscar al Academiei Americane de Film vor fi decernate duminică, într-o ceremonie live care va avea loc la Los Angeles.
Documentarul „Colectiv” a fost nominalizat la două categorii - „Cel mai bun film străin” și „Cel mai bun documentar”. Este primul film românesc nominalizat la premiile Oscar. Regizat de Alexander Nanau, documentarul a câştigat în 2020 Premiul academiei Europene de film pentru cel mai bun documentar. Pelicula a mai luat premiul pentru cel mai bun lungmetraj străin de la Societatea Naţională a Criticilor de Film din Statele Unite „Colectiv”povestește tragedia din clubul cu acelaşi nume, în urma căreia au murit 64 de oameni.
Principalele nominalizări sunt următoarele:
Cel mai bun film
- "Nomadland"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Mank"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Minari"
- "The Father"
- "Sound of Metal""
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Cel mai bun actor
- Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
- Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
- Gary Oldman - "Mank"
- Steven Yeun - "Minari"
Cea mai bună actriță
- Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"
- Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
- Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
- Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Cel mai bun regizor
- Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
- David Fincher - "Mank"
- Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
- Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
- Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
- Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"
- LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Olivia Colman - "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
- Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"
- Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Minari"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "One Night in Miami"
- "The White Tiger"
Cel mai bun film de animație
- "Onward"
- "Over the Moon"
- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
Cel mai bun documentar
- "Collective"
- "Crip Camp"
- "The Mole Agent"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "Time"
Cel mai bun film străin
- "Another Round" (Denmark)
- "Better Days" (Hong Kong)
- "Collective" (Romania)
- "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
- "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Cel mai bun cântec original
- "Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"
- "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"
- "Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"