Marii favoriți la premiile Oscar 2021: Filmul românesc 'Colectiv' este nominalizat pentru cel mai bun documentar și cel mai bun film străin

news.ro
academia americana de film oscar

Premiile Oscar al Academiei Americane de Film vor fi decernate duminică, într-o ceremonie live care va avea loc la Los Angeles.

Documentarul „Colectiv” a fost nominalizat la două categorii - „Cel mai bun film străin” și „Cel mai bun documentar”. Este primul film românesc nominalizat la premiile Oscar. Regizat de Alexander Nanau, documentarul a câştigat în 2020 Premiul academiei Europene de film pentru cel mai bun documentar. Pelicula a mai luat premiul pentru cel mai bun lungmetraj străin de la Societatea Naţională a Criticilor de Film din Statele Unite „Colectiv”povestește tragedia din clubul cu acelaşi nume, în urma căreia au murit 64 de oameni.

Principalele nominalizări sunt următoarele:

Cel mai bun film

  • "Nomadland"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Mank"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Minari"
  • "The Father"
  • "Sound of Metal""
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Cel mai bun actor

  • Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
  • Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
  • Gary Oldman - "Mank"
  • Steven Yeun - "Minari"

Cea mai bună actriță

  • Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"
  • Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
  • Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
  • Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
  • David Fincher - "Mank"
  • Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
  • Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
  • Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
  • Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"
  • LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

  • Olivia Colman - "The Father"
  • Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
  • Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"
  • Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

  • "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "One Night in Miami"
  • "The White Tiger"

Cel mai bun film de animație

  • "Onward"
  • "Over the Moon"
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"

Cel mai bun documentar

  • "Collective"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "The Mole Agent"
  • "My Octopus Teacher"
  • "Time"

Cel mai bun film străin

  • "Another Round" (Denmark)
  • "Better Days" (Hong Kong)
  • "Collective" (Romania)
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Cel mai bun cântec original

  • "Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"
  • "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"
  • "Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

