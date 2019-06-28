Outstanding repayments for lei loans down 0.56pct in May, foreign ones decline by 1.34pct

The total amount of outstanding repayments for lei loans of the population and companies in May 2019 amounted to 4.94 billion lei, down 0.56pct compared to the amount reported in April, while the outstanding repayments for foreign currency loans fell by 1.34%, to 2.8 billion lei (equivalent), according to a report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Total lei loans amounted in May to 170.87 billion lei (0.7pct more than the previous month), of which 66.6 billion lei was taken by business operators and 99.92 billion lei - loans taken by the population.The loans in foreign currency totaled 88.787 billion lei equivalent in May 2019 (down 1.02pct from April 2019), of which 48.714 billion lei borrowed by companies and 36.496 billion lei by the population.At the end of May, Bucharest had outstanding lei loans of 1.78 billion lei and foreign currency ones of 1.23 billion lei (equivalent).The total lei loans in Bucharest reached 61,116 billion lei and the foreign currency loans - 43.02 billion lei.