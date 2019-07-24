Outstanding RON-denominated loans decline 2.15pct in June 2019, forex-denominated 8pct

The total amount of outstanding loans in the local currency, the leu (RON), both individual and corporate, was standing at 4.837 billion lei in June 2019, down 2.15pct from May, while outstanding forex-denominated loans decreased by 8pct, to 2.578 billion lei (equivalent), according to a report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Total RON-denominated loans amounted to 173.041 billion lei (1.26pct above the previous month's value), out of which 67.493 billion lei were loans taken out by business operators, 101.178 billion lei loans taken out by individuals, and the remaining by institutional sectors.Foreign currency loans totalled 89.189 billion lei equivalent in June 2019 (0.45pct more than in May 2019), of which 48.389 billion lei were taken out by business operators, and 36.123 billion lei by individuals.Bucharesters, at the end of June, had outstanding RON loans of 1.869 billion lei and forex loans of 1.057 billion (equivalent).The total RON loans taken out in Bucharest were standing at 61.899 billion lei, while forex loans were standing at 43.653 billion lei.