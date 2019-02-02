Over 1 M employees in Bucharest at end-November 2018, net average income parks at 3,552 RON

The number of the employees in Bucharest at the end of November 2018 reached 1,018,213 persons, compared to 993,740 persons in the same month of 2017, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

(1 euro = 4.65 RON)

The gross average salary was 5,942 RON (4,408 RON in November 2017), while the net average salary reached 3,552 RON (3,164 in November 2017).

The number of the unemployed registered at end-November parked at 15,776, down by 2,567 persons against the same month of 2017. The unemployment rate stood at 1.3pct (with 1.5pct in women).

The Bucharest retired counted for 484,429 persons at end-November 2018, with an average pension worth 1,503 RON.