Over 100 persons saved by mountain rescuers in last 24 hours

Over 100 people were saved by the mountain rescuers in the last 24 hours, following emergency interventions, Salvamont announces.

In the last 24 hours, at the National Salvamont Dispatch, there were 96 calls where the immediate action of mountain rescuers was requested, most of them, 10, being for Salvamont Lupeni.

There were also calls received for Salvamont Gorj (7), but also for the mountain rescuers in Predeal, Brasov, Cluj, Maramures and Caras-Severin - Muntele Mic (6 each).

Mountain rescuers also acted in Bistrita-Nasaud, Sibiu, Alba, Vatra Dornei, Voineasa, Sinaia, Hunedoara, Busteni, Harghita, Prahova, Bihor, Borsa, Suceava, Bran, Petrosani, Bacau, Mehedinti.

All in all, 104 people were rescued, including 40 who were picked up by the ambulance or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) in order to be transported to the hospital.

Moreover, 26 calls were received for advice or information about ski areas and tourist hiking trails in the mountain area.