Over 100 sanctions, applied since beginning of electoral campaign

A number of 370 events or incidents were reported since the beginning of the electoral campaign, and as a result of the checks, 105 contraventional sanctions were applied, the Government informed on Thursday in a press release.

At the same time, minutes were drawn up for reporting to the criminal investigation bodies for 53 misdemeanors.

The Central Electoral Bureau adopted four decisions in regards to the interpretation and application of normative acts that refer to the organization and conduct of elections, 10 decisions on admission of the replacement of political party representatives in the electoral offices of the county constituency and 21 decisions on rejecting appeals against the decisions adopted at the level of the offices by county constituency.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried out activities for the dissemination of materials necessary for the conduct of the electoral process in the territory, together with the prefect's institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried out activities related to the organization of polling stations and the conduct of voting abroad, such as drawing up the Romanian Voter's Guide and the transmission to diplomatic missions and consular offices of letters with instructions and procedures to be followed at the polling stations.