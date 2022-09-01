Over 1,000 people have died in road accidents in the last 8 months

More than 1,000 people have died and approximately 2,260 others have been seriously injured, in the last 8 months, in road accidents across the country, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) informed on Thursday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

Between January 1 and August 30, at national level, 2,878 accidents were registered, resulting in the death of 1,029 people and the serious injury of another 2,258, told Agerpres.

Compared to the same period in 2021, the cited source says that there were 253 fewer accidents (-8%), 88 fewer dead people (-7.9%) and 185 fewer seriously injured people (-7.6%).

The main causes of serious road accidents were pedestrian indiscipline (18%) - 517 accidents, 215 people dead, 307 seriously injured; non-compliance with the legal speed regime (18%), with 517 accidents recorded, resulting in 201 deaths and serious injury to 431 other people, the Inspectorate mentions.

Also, the police say that among the main causes of serious road accidents are cyclists' violations (11.2%), resulting in 323 accidents, resulting in the death of 86 people and the serious injury of 237 others; failure to give priority to vehicles (8.2%), with 237 accidents being recorded, resulting in the death of 52 people and the serious injury of another 209, and failure to give priority to pedestrians (8.2%), being recorded in 237 accidents, resulting in the death of 43 of people and the serious injury of another 198. Accidents caused by these five causes represent 63.6% of all serious road accidents.