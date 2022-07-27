 
     
Over 100,000 persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including almost 9,600 Ukrainians

mediafax.ro
control vama politie de frontiera

As many as 100,477 people entered Romania, on Tuesday, through the border crossing points, including 9,456 Ukrainian citizens (down by 18.9% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, approximately 207,400 persons, Romanians and foreign citizens (both inbound and outbound), with over 53,560 means of transportation, have carried out verification formalities.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,703,825 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania.

Regarding the specific activities, in their areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police discovered 69 illegal acts (49 offences and 20 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals, with the total amount of fines applied reaching over 36,000 RON," the same source shows.AGERPRES

