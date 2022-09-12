Over 105,000 persons entered Romania on Sunday, including 10,800 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that 105,491 people entered Romania, on Sunday, through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 10,843 were Ukrainian citizens, down by 6.4pct compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 258,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 63,000 means of transport, passed the control formalities at the border crossing points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out, told Agerpres.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,276,692 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 77 illegal acts (23 infractions and 54 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

20 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 28 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.