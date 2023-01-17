 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 12,300 asylum applications registered by immigration police in 2022

igi imigrari

The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) registered, last year, 12,368 asylum applications, told Agerpres.

The most were submitted by the citizens of Ukraine - 4,398, India - 1,486, Bangladesh - 1,364, Syria - 1,313 and Pakistan - 803, according to an IGI press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The centers where the most requests were registered are Timisoara - 6,109, Radauti - 3,700, Bucharest - 1,004 and Maramures - 991.

The asylum application can be submitted by any foreigner, located on the territory of Romania or at a border crossing point. A person is considered an asylum seeker from the moment of the manifestation of will expressed in writing or orally in front of the competent authorities, from which it follows that he requests the protection of the Romanian state.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.