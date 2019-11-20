Over 14,000 people visit autumn edition of Romanian Tourism Fair

Over 14,000 people visited Romanian Tourism Fair, the autumn edition, between 14 and 17 November, where a number of 236 companies from 17 countries presented their offer, the organisers have announced on Wednesday.

According to Romexpo, this year, the fair had a 21 percent internationalisation rate, with representatives of the participating countries (Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the UK, the Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Ukraine) providing the visitors both unique possibilities to spend their holidays in the farthest corners of the world and the opportunity to watch traditions and customs specific to various cultures.

At the same time, the visitors were able to study the offers for tourist areas in Romania, presented by the County Councils of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Suceava and Valcea.

Furthermore, the Romanian Tourism Fair wanted to stimulate incoming and domestic tourism, and representatives of the cities of Baile Felix, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Dorohoi, Mangalia, Piatra Neamt, Pitesti, Suceava, Targu-Jiu and Techirghiol, as well as of the communes of Dobrosloveni, Molivisu, Tupilati and Turia completed the travel offer with local attractions more or less known to the public.

On the other hand, very sought in the autumn edition of the fair were Christmas 2019 and New Year 2020 offers, both in the country and in Europe. Thus, there were offers for Austria, Switzerland and Bulgaria, alongside early-booking promotions for Easter 2020, as well as summer destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria and the Romanian seaside, offers for medical and wellness tourism, as well as for religious tourism.

The exotic destinations were also included in the exhibitors' offer: Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Maldives, Dominican Republic, Bali, Seychelles and Zanzibar.

Throughout the four days of the event, seminars and conferences were also organised, which had been prepared by the exhibiting companies and partner associations.

Romexpo announced that it was already preparing the spring edition of the Romanian Tourism Fair, scheduled to take place between 20 and 23 February, in B1 and B2 Pavilions of the Exhibition Centre. The Fair will unfold simultaneously with Romhotel - the international exhibition for equipment, furniture and supplies for hotels and restaurants.

The Romanian Tourism Fair is biannually organised by Romexpo, together with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Romania, in strategic partnership with the National Association of Travel Agencies of Romania (ANAT) and with the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organization (OPTBR), the Romanian Tourism Employers' Federation (FPTR) and the National Association of Rural, Ecological and Cultural Tourism (ANTREC).