Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals in Bucharest in first ten months of 2019

Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals were registered in Bucharest in the first ten months of this year, the highest number being recorded in September, respectively 196,410, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Most arrivals, respectively 1.63 million (94.7pct of the total), were registered in hotels.

As for the overnight stays, their number was 2.99 million, most being in October - 343,720.

The index of net use of accommodation places varied between 32.5pct in January and 51.1pct in October.

According to the INS, at the national level, the arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures amounted to 11.531 million in the first ten months of this year, up 4.1pct compared to the same period of last year. Overnight stays totaled 26.254 million during the mentioned period, an increase by 5.7pct.