Over 1.8 million Romanians celebrate name day on 21 May, on holy Constantin and Elena day

constantin si elena

More than 1.8 million Romanians celebrate their name day on Sunday, 21 May, on the occasion of Saints Constantin and Elena.

According to the Directorate for Personal Records and Database Administration, 690,537 men bear the name Constantin or its derivatives, and 1,115,351 women bear the name Elena or its derivatives.

The most common male name is Constantin, 434,709, followed by Cosmin, Costel and Costica.

Other derivatives of the name Constantin are Costin, Costinel, Costache, Costi, Costea, Costelus, Constandin, Constantiu and Ilenus.

For women, 841,591 are named Elena, followed by Ileana and Lenuta. Other derivatives for women, from Elena and Constantin, are: Constanta, Constantina, Ilinca, Costina, Tanta, Nuta, Leana, Costinela, Nuti, Ilenuta, Ela, Tantica, Lena, Ilina, Nutica, Leanca, Costica, Eli, Constandina, Tanti, Leni, Ilenus and Ilenuta.AGERPRES

