Over 2 million persons fully immunized so far

The threshold of two million fully vaccinated people in the national immunization campaign against COVID-19 was exceeded on Monday, according to the RO Vaccinare platform.

"Over 2,029,000 people fully vaccinated in Romania! Today we have exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people fully vaccinated in the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. To date, more than 5,408,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Romania. Together we will overcome the pandemic," reads the information published on the page of the National Information Platform on vaccination against COVID-19, agerpres.ro confirms.