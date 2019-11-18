Over 21,000 take ANOFM professional training courses between Jan - Sep 2019

As many 21,227 people have taken professional training courses under the programs organized by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) over January - September 2019; most programs were organized for training as sales worker, security agent and HR point of contact officer.

"The National Employment Agency has included 21,227 persons in the professional training programs organized January - September 2019 through the regional adult training centers and its own centers at the local employment agencies. Of these, 14,412 are unemployed, 3,926 received on-the-job training through apprenticeship programs, 300 were free of charge training recipients other than the unemployed, and 55 received free of charge skills assessment services. The remaining 2,534 persons who pursued professional training courses are in the category not eligible for free of charge service, according to the legal provisions in force," ANOFM said in a release on Monday.

In the reporting period ANOFM organized 893 free of charge professional training programs, of which 582 occupational training/retraining programs and 311 basic skills acquisition, skills improvement or specialization programs.

Regarding the participation of the unemployed in the professional training courses, the persons aged over 45 showed the highest interest for such programs (39.02 pct), followed by those in the 35 - 45 age category (26.78 pct), young people aged 25 to 35 (17.64 pct), while interest was lowest in the age category below 25 (16.56 pct).

By the education level of the unemployed who attended professional training courses, most students, specifically 8,541 (59.26 pct) have completed vocational school, high school or post-secondary education, followed by those with primary and secondary education - 4,139 (28.72 pct) and holders of a higher education degree - 1,732 (12.02 pct).

The most sought trades/occupations by the number of participants in the free of charge professional training programs for the unemployed organized this September 2019 were: sales worker - 1,583; security agent - 1,322; HR inspector (point of contact officer) - 1,123; cook - 910; data entry operator - 909; barber - manicurist/pedicurist - 630; key competencies in communication in Romanian - 459; accountant - 414; vegetable crop farmer and animal breeder - 387; waiter - 325; hairdresser - 317; English language skills - 269; elderly care provider - 262; pastry baker/confectionery worker - 251; pedicurist/manicurist - 237.