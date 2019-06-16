Over 241,000 new and second-hand vehicle registrations between January-May 2019 in Romania

The number of new and second-hand vehicle registrations in Romania reached 241,629 units in the first five months of 2019, out of which over 184,000 units were second-hand, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), researched by AGERPRES.

According to the data, between January and May 2019, the car registrations dropped by 1.31 percent compared to the same period of the last year.As part of this decrease, the total number of new car registrations stood at 57,538 units, up 20.30 percent over the first five months of 2018, when 47,827 units were registered.Moreover, of the total number of new car registrations registered from January to May 2019, most were Dacia - with 17,604 units, increasing by 39.81 percent against the same period of the previous year.In May 2019, the most demanded brands were Dacia with 3,286 units (+ 5.52 percent versus May 2018), Volkswagen (1,168 units, + 45.45 percent), Skoda (1,151 units, +4.07 percent), Renault (1,039 units, + 35.99 percent) and Ford (855 units, -12.67 percent).At the same time, the lowest frequency of new car registrations in May 2019 was recorded in the following brands: Alfa Romeo (10 units), Lada, Lamborghini and Subaru (3 units each) and Ferrari (2 units).In respect to the registrations of second-hand cars, the DRPCIV data showed a decline of registrations in the reference period, up to 184,091 units compared to 197,010 units recorded between January and May 2018.Most registrations in this category were for: Volkswagen - with 45,089 units (-9.45 percent compared with the similar period of 2018), BMW (18,521 units, + 0.29 percent), Audi (17,336 units, 5.35 percent), Opel (16,915 units, -21.30 percent), Ford (15,391 units, -15.77 percent) and Mercedes-Benz (10,261 units, + 1.33 percent).The DRPCIV data, published in mid-May 2019, showed that the national car fleet of Romania reached, at the end of 2018, almost 8.20 million vehicles, up 7.30 percent over the previous year, when over 7.635 million units were recorded.In this regard, out of the vehicles registered at national level, 1,381,620 were registered in Bucharest, with the latter recording a jump of 4.64 percent against 2017. At the same time, in Bucharest, the number of vehicles registered on 31 December 2018 reached over 1.106 million units, with most of them (610,765 units) running on gasoline.