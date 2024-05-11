Over 422k beneficiaries of special laws' pensions and indemnities, in April 2024

As many as 422,790 people benefited, in April 2024, from pensions and allowances provided for by special laws, according to data centralized by the National Public Pension House (CNPP), Agerpres reports.

The largest number of people was registered in the case of beneficiaries of allowances according to Law no. 118/1990 - regarding the granting of rights to persons persecuted for political reasons by the dictatorship established since March 6, 1945, as well as to those deported abroad or made prisoners, with subsequent amendments and additions, respectively 187,108, The average compensation was 1,541 RON.

Regarding the beneficiaries of allowances according to Law no. 309/2002 - on the recognition and granting of rights to persons who completed military training within the General Directorate of the Labour Service in the period 1950-1961, they numbered 46,711, the average amount paid being 83 RON.Beneficiaries of allowances cf. Law no. 341/2004 - the recognition of heroes-martyrs and fighters who contributed to the victory of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 was 12,806, they received an average amount of 2,164 RON.Moreover, in April 2024, 573 beneficiaries were registered according to Law 109/2005 - Artists, the average allowance being 345 RON, 14,031 beneficiaries of allowances according to Law 8/2006 - Creative Unions, with an average allowance of 1,917 RON, and 78,590 beneficiaries according to Law 578/2004 - Surviving Spouse, with an average allowance of 128 RON.(1 euro = approx. 4.97 RON).