Over 48,000 real estate goods sold in November 2019, surpassing November 2018

A number of 48,360 real estate goods (lands, houses and apartments) were sold at the level of the entire country in November 2019, 1,847 more than the number of real estate goods sold in the same month of 2018, according to data published on Thursday by the National Authority for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI).

On the flipside, the number of sales in November 2019 is by 9,974 units smaller than the number of lands, houses and apartments sold in October 2019.The highest number of real estate sales was recorded, in November 2019, in Bucharest, Ilfov and Brasov, and the least sales were recorded, in November 2019, in Vaslui, Salaj and Olt counties.The number of mortgages, nationally, in November 2019, was of 31,484, 8,302 more than the number of mortgages recorded in November 2018.The counties that saw most agricultural land sales in the eleventh month of this year are Timis - 759 agricultural lands, Dolj - 687 and Braila - 452.