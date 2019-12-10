Over 556,400 vehicles registered to Romania, in 10 months, of which 409,000 second-hand

The number of registrations of new vehicles has exceeded, in Romania, 147,700 units in the first ten months of the year, an increase of 21.5 pct over the same period of 2018, the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV) statistics shows, consulted by AGERPRES.

On the other hand, the registrations of second-hand vehicles have dropped, in the reference interval, by 6.05 pct to 408,616 units.The total number of registrations for new and used vehicles, at the national level, reached 556,405 units, a slight decrease (-0.3 pct), compared to the first ten months of the previous year, when 556,548 units were registered.According to the official data, in the January - November 2019 interval, of the 147,789 new vehicles registered in Romania, most were Dacia - 45,307 units, an increase of 35,07 pct over the same interval of last year.In the used car segment, most registrations were Volkswagen (111,974 units, -5.88 pct over the first 11 months of 2018), BMW (44,591, -0.17 pct), and Audi (40,790 units, -6.05 pct).