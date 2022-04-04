Over 617,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict in Ukraine

As many as 617,669 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last 39 days, since the conflict began in the neighboring country.

According to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) to AGERPRES on Monday, April 4, during the 24 hour interval, 6,729 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania (going down by 13.9% from the previous day).3,560 Ukrainian citizens have entered from the Ukrainian border (dropping by 21.9%), and 1,451 Ukrainian citizens have entered from the border with Moldova (going up by 8.6%).