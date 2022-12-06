 
     
Over 800,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on Saint Nicholas

Over 800,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on Saint Nicholas, told Agerpres.

It's about 511,110 men and 295,311 women, according to the Directorate for Personal Records and Database Administration within the Interior Ministry (MAI).

The most common first name for men is Nicolae - 298,182 persons.

Other derived names, more common among men, are Neculai - 40,858, Nicholas - 11,914, Nicolaie - 10,637, Nicolas - 47,682, Nicu - 23,863 and Niculae - 20,725.

A number of 219,448 women bear the first name Nicoleta.

Among women, the following surnames are also found more often: Neculina - 2,155, Nicola - 4,287, Nicole - 13,745, Nicolina - 2,298, Nicolita/Nicolita - 5,496, Niculina - 42,526, Nicuta/Nicuta - 1,339.

