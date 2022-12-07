Over 9,300 residence permits, registered in November

More than 9,300 residence permits and approximately 18,500 applications for the issuance of work permits were registered in November, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent by IGI to AGERPRES, as a result of the approval of the right of residence, the immigration police officers issued in November of this year, at the national level, 9,313 residence permits, of which 8,822 were temporary residence permits, 264 for foreigners with right of long-term residence and 233 for foreigners with a form of protection, told Agerpres.

The cited source also shows that in the same period, 18,446 applications for the issuance of work permits were registered, with 15,396 work permits being issued for different categories of workers.

"Of the issued permits, 15,313 were for permanent workers, 57 for highly qualified workers, 22 for seconded workers, three for ICT workers (person transferred within the same company) and one for seasonal workers," the Inspectorate mentions.

At the same time, the IGI states that taxes in the amount of 4,576,997 RON were collected to the state budget.