Over 9,300 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 11

More than 95,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, including 9,323 Ukrainian nationals, up 13.7% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Sunday.

On the border with Ukraine, 5,136 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 24.2%), and on the border with Moldova 1,083 (up 5%), Agerpres.ro informs.

From the beginning of this crisis on February 24 until Saturday, June 11 at 00:00hrs, 1,179,173 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide. Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,213,702 Ukrainians entered Romania.