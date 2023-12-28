Over 9,400 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

More than 9,400 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, and in total about 197,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 47,100 means of transport carried out the control formalities at the border points, according to a press release sent from the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"There were 88,354 people entering Romania, of which 9,424 were Ukrainian citizens. Starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) 6,980,075 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," according to the quoted source.

The police identified 47 illegal acts (26 crimes and 11 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 8,000 RON. Goods were confiscated in the amount of approximately 29,700 RON.

On Wednesday, 25 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 14 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons