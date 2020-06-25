Overdue loans down 4.6 pct in domestic lei, 1.5 pct lower in foreign currency in May

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei totaled 4.74 billion lei this May, 4.64 percent down from the figure reported in April, while past due loans in foreign currency dropped 1.58 percent to the equivalent of 2.043 billion lei, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) reports.

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 181.64 billion lei this May (0.38 pct less compared to the previous month), of which 66.245 billion lei were taken out by companies and 111.479 billion lei by the population.

Foreign currency loans totaled the equivalent of roughly 91.041 billion lei this May (by 1.16 percent less compared to April 2020, of which corporate loans accounted for 51.946 billion lei and retail loans for 33.591 billion lei.

At the end of May the Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.89 billion lei, while their foreign currency outstanding loans stood at the equivalent of 816.4 billion lei.

Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 64.86 billion lei, and foreign currency loans worth the equivalent of 46.614 billion lei.