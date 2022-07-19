Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Romania Tuesday

The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, will pay an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Presidential Administration, the visit reflects and reconfirms the "solidity" of the bilateral relationship, which is "deep" and "long lasting."

On the occasion of the official consultations at the Cotroceni Palace, the two presidents will evaluate the concrete possibilities to boost and strengthen the sectoral aspects of bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, with emphasis on political dialogue, internal affairs, education, economic and trade.

The agenda will also include an exchange of views on developments with a regional impact in the Middle East, the stage and prospects of the Peace Process, the security situation and the effects of Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, informs the quoted source in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Also on Tuesday, President Iohannis will receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence of Ireland, Simon Coveney, at the Cotroceni Palace.

AGERPRES