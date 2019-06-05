Pambuccian: We support restricting OUG use more than requested in referendum

The leader of the national minorities' parliamentary group, Varujan Pambuccian, after the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President Klaus Iohannis, pleaded for restricting the use of emergency ordinances more than it was requested in the referendum and for this instrument only to be used in extreme cases.

"We brought to mind that ever since 2003 (...) we have requested the complete removal of emergency ordinances as instrument. We now think they must remain only for the cases of calamities, state of war, extreme things and that they are useless as concerns all the rest. If there is political will for a law to pass very soon through Parliament, this thing can happen, an emergency ordinance isn't needed, namely in the legislation areas we would like to restrict them more than it was requested in the referendum to topics of this kind. In the second question, everyone agrees with what was voted and with the question, it is left to be seen how the text actually looks like and we suppose a legal formula will be found for the constitutional text. From this point of view, we support the President's demarche," Pambuccian said after the meeting of the parliamentary delegation of national minorities with President Iohannis.