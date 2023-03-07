 
     
Parliament appoints Monica Gubernat as CNA president

Parliament's plenary sitting decided on Tuesday the appointment of Monica Gubernat as President of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA).

There have been recorder 233 votes cast "in favour" and 4 votes against.

The voting was secret with balls.

The Save Romania Union (USR) MPs and those unaffiliated belonging to the Right Force Party and REPER party didn't participate in the voting.

Gubernat was proposed for this position by the CNA at the meeting on 19 January 2023.

Maria Monica Gubernat was appointed by Parliament as member of the CNA on 14 November 2018, for a 6-year mandate, as of 20 December 2018. AGERPRES

