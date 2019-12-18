Parliament meeting for Govt's assumption of responsibility on certain draft laws to take place Monday

Parliament will convene on Monday in a joint meeting for Government's assumption of responsibility on the draft laws of the state budget and the budget of social insurance for 2020, as well as for the amendment of OUG No.114/2018, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 16:00hrs.According to the approved schedule, the MPs will be able to file amendments to these draft laws until Monday, at 10:00hrs.The Government approved these draft laws in Wednesday's meeting.