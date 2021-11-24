 
     
Parliament to hold solemn meeting on Romania's National Day

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Wednesday in a solemn joint meeting, dedicated to the National Day of Romania - December 1, agerpres reports.

The meeting will begin at 2.00 pm.

According to a memorandum approved by Parliament's leadership, the President of Romania, the Presidents of the two Chambers, the Prime Minister and representatives of the parliamentary groups are invited to speak at Wednesday's solemn sitting.

Among the guests are members of the Government, former Presidents of Romania, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bucharest, the Archbishop of the Greek Catholic Church, the First Rabbi of Romania, the President of the Constitutional Court, the President of the High Court for Cassation and Justice, the BNR (National Bank of Romania) governor, the heads of SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service), SIE (Foreign Intelligence Service), SPP (Protection and Guard Service) and STS (Special Telecommunications Service), as well as the heads of diplomatic missions and of the international representative offices accredited in Bucharest.

