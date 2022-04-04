Parliament/Zelenskiy: Other sanctions needed; stop transit of goods, close ports for Russian ships

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that new sanctions were needed against Russia, saying it was necessary to close ports for Russian ships and stop the transit of goods to and from Russia.

"The fate of the whole of Central Europe and the Black Sea region is currently being decided on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, defending Ukraine's freedom means protecting Europe's security. Sanctions have been imposed on Russia, but the war has been going on for 40 days. (... ) Russia must seek peace with Ukraine and with everyone, and therefore it must be deprived of all resources, primarily financial and economic ones. You must close the ports for Russian ships, stop the transit of goods to and from Russia. Do not import energy resources from Russia. There is no alternative, we can talk about several programs: oil in exchange for food, but other sanctions need to be imposed," Zelenskiy said in a video conference address to the Romanian Parliament.

He said that now the fate of the war is being decided and that Ukraine must be supported with arms, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Each politician in the democratic world must support Ukraine in any form with arms, because now it is decided who will win in this war: freedom or tyranny. Everyone must do everything possible for these Russian troops to answer before the law for crimes committed in the occupied territories of Ukraine", added the President of Ukraine.