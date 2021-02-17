 
     
Parliamentarians' special pensions have been repealed

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam guvern Florin Cîțu parlament

Parliament adopted in plenary session, on Wednesday, the repeal of the senators' and deputies' special pensions.

There were 357 votes in favor.

A number of 30 parliamentarians did not cast their vote.

