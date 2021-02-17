Parliamentarians' special pensions have been repealed

Parliament adopted in plenary session, on Wednesday, the repeal of the senators' and deputies' special pensions.
There were 357 votes in favor.
A number of 30 parliamentarians did not cast their vote.
